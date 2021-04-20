LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 22.10%.

LCNB stock opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $230.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.90. LCNB has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get LCNB alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is 52.05%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LCNB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LCNB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded LCNB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.