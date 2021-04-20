Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) PT Set at C$1.00 by Eight Capital

Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) received a C$1.00 price target from equities researchers at Eight Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 181.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Haywood Securities set a C$0.75 price target on shares of Leaf Mobile and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

LEAF stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.36. 449,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,085. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Leaf Mobile has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$271.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00.

Leaf Mobile Inc engages in developing and producing counter culture mobile games. It offers games under titles that includes Cheech & Chong Bud Farm, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Bud Farm Grass Roots, and Bud Farm 420. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

