Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,513 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.24% of Lear worth $25,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LEA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.93.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $180.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.71. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $80.15 and a 1-year high of $196.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

