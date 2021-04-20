Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stock Position Lowered by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,513 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.24% of Lear worth $25,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lear by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 19,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lear by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,911,000 after buying an additional 21,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,832,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in Lear by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $180.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.15 and a fifty-two week high of $196.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.71. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 102.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 7.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LEA shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.93.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

