Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 133.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF comprises about 0.7% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMF. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GMF traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $131.40. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,175. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $87.05 and a 52 week high of $146.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.70.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.