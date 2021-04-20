Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 112.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,617 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $12,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 81,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 48,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.66. The company had a trading volume of 55,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,369. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.72. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $60.68.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

