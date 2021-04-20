Lethean Trading Down 57.1% Over Last 7 Days (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 40.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 20th. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded 57.1% lower against the dollar. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $430,090.25 and $784.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,288.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,221.88 or 0.03947325 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $954.95 or 0.01696530 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $263.42 or 0.00467990 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $386.16 or 0.00686033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $301.69 or 0.00535977 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00061438 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $239.07 or 0.00424726 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.77 or 0.00244763 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars.

