LGCY Network Hits 24-Hour Volume of $379,832.00 (LGCY)

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. LGCY Network has a market capitalization of $30.27 million and $379,832.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LGCY Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LGCY Network has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00067665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00020621 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00092117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.97 or 0.00637150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00046366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

About LGCY Network

LGCY Network (CRYPTO:LGCY) is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,872,259,168 coins. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LGCY Network is lgcy.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

