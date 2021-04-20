LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock Position Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of LGI Homes worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LGIH shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

LGIH stock opened at $170.20 on Tuesday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.45.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $501,501.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,840,527.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Karnig Vahradian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,062.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,092 shares of company stock worth $10,099,846 in the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.