LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Sets New 12-Month High at $170.60

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $170.60 and last traded at $167.04, with a volume of 1067 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.20.

LGIH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.37.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 9,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total value of $1,295,168.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,581.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $502,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,092 shares of company stock worth $10,099,846. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

