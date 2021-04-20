LHT Hits One Day Trading Volume of $20.00 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One LHT coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LHT has traded down 53.3% against the US dollar. LHT has a market cap of $152,292.13 and approximately $20.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006086 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003599 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00017415 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000145 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

