LHT Price Down 54.8% Over Last 7 Days (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. LHT has a total market capitalization of $146,619.17 and approximately $19.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, LHT has traded 54.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006101 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00016083 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000134 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000146 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

