Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) PT Lowered to $180.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $156.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.18 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $116.78 and a fifty-two week high of $165.23.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth $105,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.