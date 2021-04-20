Liberty Capital Management Inc. Acquires 805 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

DG stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $217.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,955. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $172.66 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The company has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

