Liberty Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 429,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after buying an additional 71,818 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 17,694 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.11. 18,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,974. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.79. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

