Liberty Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 1.4% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJS traded down $2.65 on Tuesday, reaching $98.95. 28,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,474. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $108.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.