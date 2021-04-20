Liberty Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,585.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,643,000 after buying an additional 492,543 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 381,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,679,000 after purchasing an additional 136,285 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,035 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,107,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.93. 18,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,581. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.87. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $101.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

