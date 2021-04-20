Liberty Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 3.0% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,046,000 after buying an additional 4,368,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,434 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $573,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,917,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.89. The company had a trading volume of 37,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,424. The firm has a market cap of $172.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.46. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $151.37 and a one year high of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.33.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

