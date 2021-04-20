Liberty Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.2% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.55. 124,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,404,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $193.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

