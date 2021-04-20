Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGK. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGK traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.50. The company had a trading volume of 313,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,939. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.65 and a 200-day moving average of $59.79. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $66.82.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

