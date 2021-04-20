Liberty Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,386 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $50.38. The stock had a trading volume of 384,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,676,241. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.63 and a 200 day moving average of $46.79. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $51.46.

