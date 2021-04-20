Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 17,420 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,420 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.07 on Tuesday, reaching $213.66. 211,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,459,832. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $217.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.