Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 335 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 3.4% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Intuit by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its position in Intuit by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 100,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.68.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $403.50. 26,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,694. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.42 and a twelve month high of $423.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $393.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. Intuit’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

