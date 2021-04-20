Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,883 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in The Progressive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.06. The company had a trading volume of 40,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,112. The firm has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $71.25 and a 1-year high of $102.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The business had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGR. B. Riley boosted their price objective on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered The Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

