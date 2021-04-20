Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 930 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 2.5% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 46.7% in the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 17,854 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 23.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 44,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 29,527 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.2% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.24. The company had a trading volume of 74,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,342. The company has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a PE ratio of 94.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $91.40 and a one year high of $126.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

