Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,413 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on LBRT shares. Bank of America lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.82.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $103,993.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,985,539 shares in the company, valued at $48,065,600.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $44,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,894,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,001,040.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,201,453 shares of company stock worth $195,250,382 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 3.31. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $257.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.16 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

