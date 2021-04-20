Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $257.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.16 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. On average, analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE LBRT opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 3.31. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBRT. Bank of America downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.82.

In other news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 8,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $97,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $103,993.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,985,539 shares in the company, valued at $48,065,600.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,201,453 shares of company stock worth $195,250,382. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

