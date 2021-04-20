LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Hits $0.0141 on Top Exchanges

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $14.28 million and approximately $61,700.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00067530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00087832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.87 or 0.00648975 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00041046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,029,351,208 coins and its circulating supply is 1,016,246,465 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

