Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.20 Million

Brokerages expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to announce sales of $45.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.30 million. Limoneira posted sales of $39.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year sales of $182.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $177.78 million to $191.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $227.18 million, with estimates ranging from $212.44 million to $252.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Stephens upgraded shares of Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Limoneira has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.66 million, a P/E ratio of -18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $19.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 12,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.28 per share, for a total transaction of $217,036.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 287,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,571.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 30,850 shares of company stock worth $542,093 and sold 6,346 shares worth $110,880. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Limoneira by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

