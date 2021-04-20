Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln National from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.31.

Shares of LNC stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.40. 1,249,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,840. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $67.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the third quarter worth about $743,000. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 47.4% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 74,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 23,957 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 81.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,719 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the third quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

