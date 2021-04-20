Linear (LINA) Trading 25.1% Lower Over Last Week

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Linear coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar. Linear has a total market cap of $357.82 million and approximately $68.39 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00068456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00020638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00092260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.04 or 0.00642649 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00047878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

About Linear

Linear is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,535,304,757 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

