Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.20

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Get Lion alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $893.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.25 million. Lion had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lion Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Lion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.