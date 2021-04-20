LiquidApps (DAPP) One Day Volume Tops $22,752.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 20th. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $18.87 million and $22,752.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00042651 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

