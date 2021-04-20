Liquidity Network Market Capitalization Tops $535,560.29 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Liquidity Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Liquidity Network has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $535,560.29 and $49,753.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00062729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.00282134 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $549.29 or 0.00987528 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00025874 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.88 or 0.00666774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,941.38 or 1.00573404 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

