Liquity (LQTY) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded up 24% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $720,788.29 and approximately $3.63 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for $33.53 or 0.00060180 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00062299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.11 or 0.00280196 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $552.60 or 0.00991822 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00025777 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.02 or 0.00651561 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,539.38 or 0.99683975 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

