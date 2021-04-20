Lisk Achieves Market Capitalization of $701.82 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 20th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $701.82 million and approximately $58.68 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lisk has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.49 or 0.00009673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00031292 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00023754 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002767 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006382 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006607 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,767,333 coins and its circulating supply is 127,837,065 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

