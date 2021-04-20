Lisk (LSK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $58.68 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $5.49 or 0.00009673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $701.82 million and $58.68 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00031292 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00023754 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002767 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006382 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006607 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,767,333 coins and its circulating supply is 127,837,065 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

