Litecoin Cash Reaches Market Cap of $6.26 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $6.26 million and approximately $4,586.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $731.71 or 0.01289914 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,723.40 or 0.99996236 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 720,076,200 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.