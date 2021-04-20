Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.15

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$19.15 and traded as low as C$17.50. Lithium Americas shares last traded at C$17.73, with a volume of 537,873 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAC. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Lithium Americas from C$12.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Cormark lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Lithium Americas from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.43, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a current ratio of 17.63. The company has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.15.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C$0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.0302672 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Alexi Illya Zawadzki sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.66, for a total transaction of C$1,599,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,573,962.64. Also, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total transaction of C$215,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 899,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,136,707.08.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.