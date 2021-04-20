Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.63 million. On average, analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LOB opened at $71.24 on Tuesday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $72.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.41 and a 200-day moving average of $48.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 80.96 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

