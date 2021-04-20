Livenodes (LNO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $54.00

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the US dollar. One Livenodes coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Livenodes has a total market capitalization of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00036510 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001622 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000169 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002706 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000430 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Livenodes

Livenodes (LNO) is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007 . Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes . Livenodes’ official website is livenodes.online

