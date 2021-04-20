Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LLOY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 43 ($0.56) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 39 ($0.51) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 46 ($0.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 41.83 ($0.55).

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 43.18 ($0.56) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.63 billion and a PE ratio of 36.03. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 45.02 ($0.59). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 41.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 36.08.

In other news, insider William Chalmers sold 528,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total value of £211,530.40 ($276,365.82). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 329,977 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £138,590.34 ($181,069.17). Insiders acquired a total of 330,720 shares of company stock worth $13,888,993 in the last 90 days.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

