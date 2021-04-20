Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.08

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.08 ($0.47) and traded as high as GBX 43.92 ($0.57). Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 43.76 ($0.57), with a volume of 91,927,322 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on LLOY. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 43 ($0.56) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.43) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 41.83 ($0.55).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 41.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 36.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.04 billion and a PE ratio of 36.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.57 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers sold 528,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total transaction of £211,530.40 ($276,365.82). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 329,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £138,590.34 ($181,069.17). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 330,720 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,993.

About Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

