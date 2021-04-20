Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LLOY. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 39 ($0.51) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 43 ($0.56) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 41.83 ($0.55).

LON LLOY opened at GBX 43.18 ($0.56) on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a one year high of GBX 45.02 ($0.59). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 41.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 36.08. The company has a market cap of £30.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.03.

In related news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 329,977 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £138,590.34 ($181,069.17). Also, insider William Chalmers sold 528,826 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total value of £211,530.40 ($276,365.82). Insiders have bought 330,720 shares of company stock worth $13,888,993 in the last three months.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

