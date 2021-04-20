LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Declares $0.26 Dividend

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.
Shares of NYSE SCD opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45.
About LMP Capital and Income Fund
Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?
Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.