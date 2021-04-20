Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Raised by Brightworth

Brightworth increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 193.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $3.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $388.31. 10,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,758. The company has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.72. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.31 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

