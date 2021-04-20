Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 94.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 72,988 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,444,000 after buying an additional 1,093,517 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 754.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,489,000 after purchasing an additional 456,400 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,453,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,232,196,000 after purchasing an additional 360,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $623,757,000 after purchasing an additional 269,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $387.37. The company had a trading volume of 23,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,758. The stock has a market cap of $108.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.72.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.31 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

