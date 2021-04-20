LockTrip Price Tops $6.19 (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 20th. LockTrip has a market cap of $92.57 million and approximately $165,957.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LockTrip coin can now be bought for approximately $6.19 or 0.00011123 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 174.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

LockTrip Coin Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

LockTrip Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

