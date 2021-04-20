Loki Price Tops $0.56 on Major Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,534.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,329.11 or 0.04119831 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $943.71 or 0.01669268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.05 or 0.00465299 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.48 or 0.00704851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.74 or 0.00537268 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00059935 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $245.85 or 0.00434869 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.62 or 0.00241666 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

