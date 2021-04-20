Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Trading Down 8.1%

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 238,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 703,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LMRMF)

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.